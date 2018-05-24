NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 12, 2006, executed by LORENZO LONG, conveying certain real property therein described to J FRYER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded December 14, 2006, in Deed Book 650, Page 662-667; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 21, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit: THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT A STAKE ON EAST SIDE OF A PUBLIC ROAD KNOWN AS OAK HILL CHURCH ROAD, AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF A ONE-ACRE LOT CONVEYED BY ROBERT LEE JONES TO PRINCE MCNEAL, AND RUNS WITH THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OF MCNEAL EAST 206.5 FEET (MCNEALS DEED STATES 205.7 FEET) TO A STAKE, SOUTHEAST CORNER OF MCNEAL, NORTHEAST CORNER OF THIS ONE ACRE; THENCE SOUTH 40 DEGREES WEST 236.9 FEET TO A STAKE, SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THIS LOT, POINTERS WERE MADE; THENCE WEST 172.5 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE WEST LINE OF ROBERT LEE JONES, THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF MORGAN WILKS; THENCE WITH THE SAME NORTH 75.5 FEET TO A STAKE ON SOUTH SIDE OF THE PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID PUBLIC ROAD NORTH 47 DEGREES EAST 160 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING ONLY ONE (1) ACRE. BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY MCNEAL; ON THE EAST AND SOUTH BY ROBERT LEE JONES; ON THE WEST BY MORGAN WILKS AND NORTHWEST BY PUBLIC ROAD.Parcel ID: 098 04409 000000PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 565 OAK HILL RD, BOLIVAR, TN 38008. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): LORENZO LONG OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #137053 05/24/2018, 05/31/2018, 06/07/2018