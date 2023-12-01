NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on February 14, 2023 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the main door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, TN 38008, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MARGIE T. GILES AND DERRICK WAYNE GILES, to David McMackin, Trustee, on May 13, 1999, at Record Book 530, Page 678 in the real property records of Hardeman County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc.

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Beginning at a stake on North margin of Highway No. 64, 30 feet from centerline of said Highway No. 64, this point being N. 86 degrees W. 50 feet from S.W. corner of Lot #3; runs thence N. 86 degrees W. 158.0 feet with said Highway No. 64; thence North 210.0 feet with residue of Dickerson lot; thence S. 86 degrees E. 158.0 feet with same; thence south 210.0 feet, with 50 foot driveway, to point of beginning, containing 0.75 acres.

Being the same property conveyed to Derrick Wayne Giles and wife, Margie T. Giles by deed of record in Deed Book K13, Page 311 in the Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 002.13

Current Owner(s) of Property: MARGIE T. GILES AND DERRICK WAYNE GILES

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 8485 Old Highway 64, Bolivar, TN 38008, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 22-000515-850-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273

7100 COMMERCE WAY

BRENTWOOD, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP