NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 16, 2002, executed by Shannon Buchanan, Jr., unmarried, to Tucker Harris as Trustee, for CitiFinancial Mortgage Loan Corporation, and appearing of record on July 29, 2002, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust 575, Page 546, and Instrument Number 30098.

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of LSRMF MH Master Participation Trust II, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM, local time, at the West Door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, located in Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, to wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Hardeman, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:

The following described real estate situate in the 1st Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Beginning at a stake on the North Margin of East Market Street it being the Southeast corner of Old Court House site, and runs thence north with the same 100 feet to a stake on S.B.L. of Quinnie Armor (now Paul Nelms); thence east with the same 70 feet to a stake on west Margin of Third Street it being the S.E. corner of Quinnie Armour; thence south with said street 100 feet to a stake on the north Margin of East Market street; thence west with East Market Street 70 feet to the Beginning.

This being the same property conveyed to Shannon Buchanan, Jr. from Nancy C. Buchanan, by deed dated 1/30/1997 and recorded 1/30/1997 in book B16 page 98, Hardeman County records state of Tennessee.

Parcel ID: 070O H 01800 000

Commonly known as 217 East Market St, Bolivar, TN 38008

The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control

This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Shannon Buchanan, Jr.

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.

All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. #191329

Clear Recon LLC

Substitute Trustee

651 East 4th Street Suite 200

Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Phone: (877) 319-8840

File No: 1216-2740A