NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations described in and secured by a certain Deed of Trust executed by PHILLIP DEGRAFFENRIED and wife, AMY DEGRAFFENRIED to Fayette County Title Company, Trustee, recorded November 5, 2019 in Hardeman County Register's Office at Deed of Trust 769 Page 300 and modified at Deed of Trust Book 714, Page 303 and the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust is owned by Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, and the undersigned having been appointed Successor Trustee by instrument recorded in said Register’s Office, this is notice that the undersigned will on January 14, 2020 at 11:00AM local time, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, located at 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee will proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash the following property located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record.

Described property is Lot 1, Harvey Hills Farms in Hardeman County, Tennessee. All as described in Deed book 40, Page 834, Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Property Address: 499 Morrison Lane, Whiteville, TN 38075

TAX ID: 064 00206 000

Current Owner(s) of Property: PHILLIP DEGRAFFENRIED and wife, AMY DEGRAFFENRIED

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 499 Morrison Lane, Whiteville, TN 38075 but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

Other Interested Parties: None

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of certified bank check made payable to Solomon Baggett, LLC Escrow Account. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Robert J. Solomon

Substitute Trustee

Solomon | Baggett, LLC

3763 Rogers Bridge Road

Duluth, Georgia 30097

(678) 243-2512

Our File No. CMS.00668

11/21/19, 11/28/19, 12/5/19