NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 28, 2011, executed by LAURA T BOYLES, conveying certain real property therein described to C. Benard, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded March 3, 2011, in Deed Book 693, Page 332 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN HARDEMAN COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE CENTER OF EARNEST ROAD AND BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE THOMAS LOWRANCE PROPERTY, THENCE WITH THE CENTERLINE OF SAID ROAD SOUTH 0 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST 250 FEET TO A POINT BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRAVIS KENNEDY PROPERTY; THENCE WITH KENNEDYS NORTH BOUNDARY LINE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 18 MINUTES WEST 572.5 FEET TO AN IRON IN AN OLD FENCE LINE (PASSING THROUGH AN IRON AT 18 FEET), ALSO BEING AN EXTERIOR CORNER OF THE O. HOWELL PROPERTY; THENCE WITH THE MEANDERS OF SAME THE FOLLOWING CALLS: (1) NORTH 63 DEGREES 20 MINUTES EAST 19 FEET, (2) NORTH 36 DEGREES 20 MINUTES EAST 58.5 FEET; (3) NORTH 26 DEGREES 10 MINUTES EAST 172.5 FEET TO AN IRON BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE LOWRANCE PROPERTY; THENCE WITH THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OF SAME NORTH 84 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST 445 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING (PASSING THROUGH AN IRON SET AT THE BASE OF A POWER POLE IN THE WEST MARGIN OF ROAD AT 427 FEET), CONTAINING 2.49 ACRES, EXCLUDING RIGHT OF WAY OF ROAD. Parcel ID: 172 02904 000PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 485 ERNEST RD, MIDDLETON, TN 38052. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): LAURA T BOYLESOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: McNairy Regional Hospital ER ServicesThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

