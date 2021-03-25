NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

WHEREAS, David E Allen and Barbara Allen executed a Deed of Trust to Wesley D Turner, Trustee for the benefit of Long Beach Mortgage Company, on August 15, 2005 and recorded on August 22, 2005 in Book 630, Page 265, Instrument No. 64888 in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2020-RPL1 (the "Holder"), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 22, 2021, at 11:00 AM at 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008 at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, TN:

Parcel I:

Beginning at an iron as found in the north margin of the K.C. Lanier Road, being he north boundary line of the Charles Lanier property, thence with said road North 50 degrees 50 minutes West 63 feet, and North 62 degrees 20 minutes West 79 feet to a set iron, being the southeast corner of the residence of the E.F. Allen property, thence with said residue North 300 feet to set iron, being an interior corner of said residue, thence with said residue east 726.3 feet to a set iron in the West Boundary line of the Bobby Sisco property, being an exterior corner of said residue, thence of said residue, thence with said west boundary line with a fence south 376.5 feet to an iron as found in the north boundary line of Charles Lanier's property, being the southwest corner of said Sisco property, thence with Charles Lanier's north boundary line west 607.5 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 6.16 acres. This being a portion of the E.F. Allen property as shown in Deed Book L-4, page 437, in the Hardeman County Register's Office and map number 158, parcel 19.01, in the Hardeman County Tax Assessor's Office.

This being the same property conveyed to David Allen and wife, Barbara Allen by deed of record in Deed Book Z-14, page 830, Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Barbara Allen, spouse of David Allen, for the consideration expressed herein, joins for the purpose of granting, bargaining, selling, conveying and confirming and does hereby grant, bargain, sell, convey and confirm unto the Trustee, his successors and assigns all right, title and interest of every kind, character and description whatsoever which he/she now has or may hereinafter acquire in the subject property but the said Barbara Allen does not join in the covenants and warranties of this indenture and is not in any way obligated for the payment of the indebtedness secured hereby.

Street Address: 1185 Burgess Loop, Middleton, TN

Parcel Number: 158 01904 000000

Current Owner: David E Allen and wife Barbara Allen

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

McMichael Taylor Gray LLC

Substitute Trustee

3550 Engineering Drive

Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Office: 404-474-7149

Fax: 404-745-8121

MTG File No.: TN2021-00020