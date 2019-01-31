NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated June 22, 2005, executed by LISA NUNN, to Angela Boone, Trustee, for the benefit of CitiFinancial Services, Inc., of record in Book 627, Page 630, in the Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee, conveying certain real property therein described, and EDWARD D. RUSSELL of THE SR LAW GROUP, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee of record in Book 760, Page 691, Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee;

WHEREAS, the said Deed of Trust was last assigned to U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE OF THE TIKI SERIES III TRUST, by SN Servicing Corporation, its attorney in fact, the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable and U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE OF THE TIKI SERIES III TRUST, by SN Servicing Corporation, its attorney in fact having requested foreclosure proceedings to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, EDWARD D. RUSSELL of THE SR LAW GROUP, will by virtue of the power and authority vested as Substitute Trustee, on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, sell to the highest bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described certain lot or parcel of real estate lying and being in the City of Bolivar of Hardeman County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows, to wit:

BEGINNING at a stake, the N.E. corner of Bill Early’s lot, thence east 5 poles to a stake; thence south 16 poles to a stake; thence west 5 poles to a stake; thence north 16 poles to the beginning ½ acre, more or less.

Being the same property conveyed by fee simple deed from Wesley Monroe Rawls, executor of estate of Ned Monroe Rawls and Wesley Monroe Rawls, individually and Neddy Eula Rawls Brookshaw, individually to Lisa Nunn date 05/15/1997 recorded on 05/23/1997 in Book D15, Page 471 in Hardeman County Records, State of TN.

Property known as: 629 Morgan Street, Bolivar, TN 38008

Map 79A Group H Parcel 011.00

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Lisa Nunn

This day, January 9, 2019.

Edward D. Russell,

Substitute Trustee

The SR Law Group

PO Box 128

Mt. Juliet, TN 37121

(615) 559-3190

erussell@thesrlawgroup.com