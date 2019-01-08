NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 10, 2017, executed by JOANNA M HARWOOD, PAUL HARWOOD, conveying certain real property therein described to MARK ROSSER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded April 18, 2017, in Deed Book 744, Page 287 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the West Door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:THE FOLLOWING DESCIRBED REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO-WIT:COMMENCING AT A FOUND IRON ROD AND GLASS BOTTLE AS CALLED FOR IN DEED BOOK 34, PAGE 705, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE CAROLYN ERVIN TRACT AND A CORNER OF THE PDP ENTERPRISES TRACT; THENCE ALONG THE EAST LINE OF THE ERVIN TRACT, NORTH 03 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST FOR 112.27 FEET TO A NEW CAPED REBAR IN THE LINE OF ERVIN AND IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF LENOIR ROAD (50 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY) BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTH MARGIN OF LENOIR ROAD ALONG A CURVE TO LEFT WITH AN ARC LENGTH OF 192.43 FEET AND A RADIUS OF 482.75 FEET; A CHORD DIRECTION OF NORTH 68 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 12 SECONDS EAST FOR 191.16 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG A CURVE TO THE LEFT WITH AN ARC LENGTH OF 355.29 FEET AND A RADIUS OF 542.18 FEET, A CHORD DIRECTION OF NORTH 39 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 53 SECONDS EAST FOR 348.97 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE SOUTH 73 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 42 SECONDS EAST CROSSING A CAPPED REBAR SET ON LINE AT 3.47 FEET AND ON FOR A TOTAL OF 675.60 FEET TO A NEW CAPPED REBAR ON THE EAST SIDE OF A LARGE OAK; THENCE SOUTH 05 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 32 SECONDS WEST FOR 250.57 FEET TO A NEW CAPPED REBAR IN A FENCE LINE; THENCE GENERALLY ALONG THE FENCE NORTH 87 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST FOR 306.41 FEET TO A NEW SET REBAR ON THE EAST SIDE OF A LARGE OAK; THENCE SOUTH 24 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 19 SECONDS WEST FOR 148.33 FEET TO A NEW CAPPED REBAR ON THE EAST SIDE OF A TREE; THENCE NORTH 71 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 21 SECONDS WEST FOR 690.57 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 7.132 ACRES.Parcel ID: 117 01606 000000PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 940 LENOIR RD, MIDDLETON, TN 38052. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): JOANNA M HARWOOD, PAUL HARWOODOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103rlselaw.com/property-listingTel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #160142