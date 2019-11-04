NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 17, 2004, executed by Jimmy Townsend and Tammey Townsend, conveying certain real property therein described to STEVEN C. HORNSBY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded November 22, 2004, in Deed Book 616, Page 649-668 at Instrument Number 55351; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PNC Bank, National Association who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:BEGINNING AT AN IRON STAKE ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF A 23 FOOT ROADWAY BELONGING TO DR. H.S. FORD AND WEST OF ABOVE SAID ROAD AND BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THIS LOT NOW BEING CONVEYED, AND RUNS THENCE SOUTH WITH SAID HIGHWAY 150 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE; THENCE WEST ____ FEET TO AN IRON STAKE; THENCE NORTH 150 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF SAID DR. FORD`S ROAD; THENCE EAST WITH THE SAID FORD ROAD ____ FEET TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING TWO ACRES, MORE OR LESS.SUBJECT TO RIGHT-OF-WAY EASEMENT IN FAVOR OF TOWN OF WALNUT, MISSISSIPPI FOUND OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK M-15, PAGE 339, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE.Parcel ID: 177018.00PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2175 Highway 125 South, Middleton, TN 38052. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): Jimmy Townsend and Tammey TownsendOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103rubinlublin.com/property-listingTel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #154473 04/04/2019, 04/11/2019, 04/18/2019