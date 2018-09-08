NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 30, 2008, executed by GUSSIE MCNEAL, conveying certain real property therein described to C BENARD, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded May 2, 2008, in Deed Book 668, Page 700-704; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 23, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:A CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF REAL ESTATE SITUATE IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BY SURVEY OR JOHN W. SCOTT DATED NOVEMBER 29, 1965, IS THUSLY DESCRIBED: BEGINNING AT A STAKE LOWELL DAVIS SOUTHWEST CORNER AND IN THE CENTER OF THE ROAD (OAK HILL) RUNS WITH THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OF LOWELL DAVIS EAST 180.1 FEET TO STAKE JUST WEST OF FENCE AS THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE OF H. MCKINNIE; SOUTH PASSING THE SW CORNER OF MCKINNIE AT 103.6 FEET, INTERNAL CORNER OF ROBERT LEE JONES, IN ALL 204.6 FEET TO A STAKE, EUELL LEA MCNEAL`S SOUTHEAST CORNER; THENCE WITH THE RESIDUE OF ROBERT LEE JONES WEST 204.7 FEET TO POINT IN THE CHURCH ROAD, STAKE SET 16 1/2 FEET EAST OF CORNER; THENCE WITH THE CHURCH ROAD NORTHWARD 206 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING ONLY ONE ACRE. BEING A PORTION OF 113 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. BEING THE SAME FEE SIMPLE PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED FROM ROBERT LEE JONES AND MILDRED D. JONES HUSBAND AND WIFE TO GUSSIE MCNEIL, DATED 12/04/1965 RECORDED ON 12/11/1965 IN BOOK 04, PAGE 400 IN HARDEMAN COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF TN. THE SAID EUELL LEE MCNEAL HAVING SINCE DEPARTED THIS LIFE, THEREBY VESTING FEE SIMPLE TITLE IN GUSSIE MCNEAL.Parcel ID: 098 03100 000000PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 475 OAKHILL RD, BOLIVAR, TN 38008. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): GUSSIE MCNEALOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #141054 07/26/2018, 08/02/2018, 08/09/2018