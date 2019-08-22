NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 14, 2014, executed by DORIS ELAINE JIMMERSON, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B. PITT JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded August 28, 2014, in Deed Book 721, Page 631 ; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE SITUATE IN THE 1ST CIVIL DISTRICT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO-WIT:BEGINNING AT A POINT, SAID POINT BEING THE CORNER COMMON TO LOTS 85, 86, 41 AND 42, SAID POINT BEING NORTH 08° 49` 40" EAST A DISTANCE OF 156.99 FEET FROM THE NORTH LINE OF CAROLE STREET AND NORTH 81° 10` 31" WEST A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET FROM THE WEST LINE OF ENGLISH STREET, THENCE (1) NORTH 81° 10` 31" WEST A DISTANCE OF 222.14 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF CAROLE STREET, THENCE (2) SOUTH 01° 06` 55" EAST WITH THE EAST LINE OF CAROLE STREET A DISTANCE OF 94.41 FEET TO A POINT OF CURVATURE, THENCE (3) AROUND A CURVE TO THE LEFT WITH CENTRAL ANGLE OF 88° 45` 11" AN ARC DISTANCE OF 115.94 FEET TO A POINT OF TENGENCY, THENCE (4) SOUTH 84° 52` 06" EAST A DISTANCE OF 115.25 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 41, THENCE (5) NORTH 08° 49` 40" EAST A DISTANCE OF 156.99 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 32,681 SQUARE FEET.LOT #86 TERRACE HILLS SUBDIVISION, SECTION A, AS SHOWN OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 130, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE.Parcel ID: 079K C 02900 000000PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 140 CAROLE ST, BOLIVAR, TN 38008. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF DORIS ELAINE JIMERSONOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: THE ALARM COMPANY LLC DBA ALARM SERVICES GROUPThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103rlselaw.com/property-listingTel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #160198