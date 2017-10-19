NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 11, 2008, executed by NANCY EMBREY, conveying certain real property therein described to LORETTA SIDES, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded March 14, 2008, in Deed Book 667, Page 200; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 16, 2017 at 01:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, located in Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:A CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN THE 4TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO-WIT: SAID REALTY IS SOUTH OF THE TOWN OF GRAND JUNCTION, TENNESSEE, WEST OF THE OLD GRAND JUNCTION-MICHIGAN CITY ROAD. BEGINNING AT A STAKE 200 FEET NORTH OF THE S.E. CORNER OF THE LAND OF SAID BILLIE PREWITT ON THE WEST SIDE OF THE OLD MICHIGAN CITY ROAD, RUNS THENCE WEST WITH THE ONE ACRE RETAINED BY BILLIE PREWITT, A DISTANCE OF 435.6 FEET TO A STAKE IN A FIELD, A N.W. CORNER OF THE ONE ACRE KEPT BY BILLIE PREWITT; THENCE WITH THE RESIDUE OF BILLIE PREWITT NORTH 100 FEET TO A STAKE IN A FIELD, A N.W. CORNER OF THIS LOT; THENCE WITH BILLIE PREWITT`S RESIDUE EAST A DISTANCE OF 435.6 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE WEST MARGIN OF THE MICHIGAN CITY ROAD; THENCE WITH THE WEST MARGIN OF SAID ROAD SOUTH 100 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING ONE ACRE, MORE OR LESS. Parcel ID: 165 05100 000000PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 210 OLD MICHIGAN RD, GRAND JCT, TN 38039. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): NANCY EMBREYOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA, NAThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #125240 10/19/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/02/2017