NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE - VICKERS 11/17/22

NOTICE OF SALE

Sale at public auction will be on December 8, 2022, at or about 10:00 AM, local time, at the west door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Gabriel William Vickers, single man, to Tony Gregory, as Trustee for Simmons Bank dated September 7, 2018, and recorded on September 12, 2018, in Deed of Trust Book 757, Page 890, Instrument No. 181448, in the Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Hardeman County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: Simmons Bank

Other interested parties: None

The hereinafter described real property located in Hardeman County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens, and encumbrances of record:

Legal Description: BEGINNING at a stake in the West margin of Hwy. 125, being Ed Gooch`s S.E. corner, runs thence South 59 degrees 45 minutes West 222.5 feet to a stake being Gooch`s S.W. corner; thence North 34 degrees West 259 feet to a point in the South margin of a county road, being Gooch`s N.W. corner; thence South 47 degrees West 14 feet to a fence corner; thence South 32 degrees East 163 feet to a post; thence South 43 degrees West 85 feet to a stake; thence South 12 degrees 55 minutes East 236 feet to a stake, being Joe Fulghum`s N.W. corner; thence South 88 degrees 45 minutes East 213.5 feet with Fulghum`s N.B.L. to a fence corner, being James Johnson`s S.W. corner; thence North 40 degrees 15 minutes East 279 feet to a stake in the West margin of Hwy 125, thence North 41 degrees 30 minutes West with said margin of Hwy. 125, 185 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2.34 acres.

This being the same property conveyed to Gabriel William Vickers by deed as found of record in Deed Book 96, Page 319, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 14045 Highway 125 South, Bolivar, TN 38008, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 098-059.00

Current owner(s) of Record: Gabriel William Vickers

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com

PLG# 20-023568-5