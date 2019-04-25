NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on November 20, 2000, LEO BLAYLOCK, now deceased, by Deed of Trust of record in Deed of Trust 549, at Page 306, as amended by a Loan Modification Agreement of record in Deed of Trust Book 677, at Page 366, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, conveyed the following described property in trust to secure the payment of a Promissory Note in the original principal amount of Twenty Seven Thousand and 00/100 Dollars ($27,000.00), payable to Farmers and Merchants Bank, now known as CENTENNIAL BANK; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned was appointed Substitute Trustee by CENTENNIAL BANK, which appointment will be recorded in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee prior to the deed evidencing this sale; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated, and CENTENNIAL BANK, the lawful owner and holder of the indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided by the Deed of Trust in accordance with its terms, and instructed the undersigned to foreclose.

NOW, THEREFORE, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand paid, at the west door of the Courthouse at Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock p.m., said property to be sold in bar of the equity of redemption and subject to the lien of all special assessments against it. If the highest bidder cannot pay the bid within a reasonable time to be announced at the sale, the next highest bidder will be deemed the successful bidder.

Lying, and being situate in the 1st Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows; to-wit:

Being a part of Lot No. 6 in Square 20, Polk’s Addition to the Town of Bolivar. Beginning at a stake on the east side of Margin Street, it being the southwest corner of a 3.4 acre tract conveyed to the undersigned by J. H. Bills et al, and runs thence North with the west boundary line of the same 40 feet to a stake; thence East 122 feet to a stake; thence South approximately 60 feet to the south boundary line of said 3.4 acres; thence North 76-1/2 degrees West approximately 122 feet to the beginning.

It being the same property as that described in a Warranty Deed from Mike Rowland to Leo Blaylock, dated November 20, 2000, and of record in Deed Book F17, at Page 240, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. Leo Blaylock died intestate on September 21, 2018 and upon his death, title devolved to his heirs at law.

Map 079A, Group G, Parcel 027.00

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 529 Madison Ave., Bolivar, Tennessee, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION, IF ANY.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. Other interested parties: None.

Title to said property is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell as Substitute Trustee only and will assign to the purchaser all covenants of warranty contained in said Deed of Trust.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. Said sale may be adjourned to another time or may be postponed to another date by public announcement at the appointed time of sale without readvertisement.

This office is a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

WITNESS my signature, this the 18th day of April, 2019.

KIZER, BONDS, HUGHES & BOWEN, LLC

BY: STEPHEN L. HUGHES

Substitute Trustee

P. O. Box 320

Milan,Tennessee 38358

(731) 686-1198