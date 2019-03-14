NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on February 12, 2002, David M. Toms and Sheila A. Toms, by Deed of Trust of record in Deed of Trust 568, at Page 565, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, conveyed the following described property in trust to secure the payment of a Promissory Note in the original principal amount of Ten Thousand Five Hundred Forty Seven and 00/100 ($10,547.00), payable to FARM CREDIT MID-AMERICA, FLCA; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned was appointed Substitute Trustee by FARM CREDIT MID-AMERICA, FLCA, the legal owner and holder of the said Note, by appointment executed on February 25, 2019, and recorded in Deed of Trust 762, at Page 600, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated, and FARM CREDIT MID-AMERICA, FLCA, the lawful owner and holder of the said indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided by the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, and instructed the undersigned to foreclose; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand paid, at the west door of the Courthouse at Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock p.m., said property to be sold in bar of the equity of redemption and subject to the lien of all special assessments against it. If the highest bidder cannot pay the bid within twenty-four (24) hours of the sale, the next highest bidder will be deemed the successful bidder.

Lying, and being situate in the 5th Civil District, Hardeman County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows; to-wit:

BEGINNING at a point in center line of Antioch Road, this point being the north corner of David Toms House lot; runs thence the following ten calls with said Antioch Road: 1) South 78 degrees West 316.0 feet; 2) South 65 degrees West 354.0 feet; 3) South 84 degrees West 229.0 feet; 4) North 52 degrees West 356.0 feet; 5) North 68 degrees West 442.6 feet; 6) South 77 degrees West 270.0 feet; 7) South 24 degrees West 175.0 feet; 8) South 17 degrees East 393.0 feet; 9) South 32 degrees 50 minutes East 1022.0 feet; 10) South 25 degrees East 377.0 feet; 11) South 76 degrees 50 minutes East 359.0 feet with fence; 12) East 828.5 feet with fence and with marked line; 13) North 32 degrees West 1009.5 feet, with fence and marked line; 14) North 41 degrees East 627.0 feet, with fence and marked line; 15) North 240.0 feet, with fence and marked line, to point of beginning. Containing 48.56 acres.

Per Certificate of Survey by Harry M. Bishop, R.L.S. #76, Bolivar, TN.

It being the same property as that described in a Quitclaim Deed from Sheila Ann Toms to David Woodford Toms, dated November 27, 2013, and of record in Deed Book 78, page 77, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

It also being that same property described in a Warranty Deed from James D. Burkhead and wife, Eula G. Burkhead, to David M. Toms and wife, Sheila A. Toms, dated April 22, 1994, and of record in Deed Book H15, page 586, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Map 189, Parcel 004.00

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3595 Antioch Rd., Middleton, Tennessee but such address is not part of the legal description and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION, IF ANY.

Title to said property is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell as Substitute Trustee only and will assign to the purchaser all covenants of warranty contained in said Deed of Trust. Other interested parties: None.

Said sale may be adjourned to another time or may be postponed to another date by public announcement at the appointed time of sale without readvertisement.

This office is a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

WITNESS my signature, this the 14th day of March, 2019.

KIZER, BONDS, HUGHES & BOWEN, PLLC

BY:STEPHEN L. HUGHES

Substitute Trustee

P. O. Box 320

Milan, Tennessee 38358

(731) 686-1198