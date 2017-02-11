NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on November 3, 2003, RICKY FOPPIANO, JR. AND NATASHA FOPPIANO, Husband and Wife, deceased, by a Deed of Trust of record in Deed of Trust Book 598, at Page 348, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, conveyed the following described property in trust to secure the payment of a Promissory Note in the original principal amount of Sixty Six Thousand One Hundred Seventy Six and 82/100 Dollars ($66,176.82), payable to Farm Credit Mid-America, FLCA f/k/a/ Farm Credit Services of Mid-America, FLCA; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned was appointed Substitute Trustee by FARM CREDIT MID-AMERICA, FLCA, the legal owner and holder of the said Note, by appointment executed on November 18, 2015, and recorded in Deed of Trust Book 731, at Page 631, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated, and FARM CREDIT MID-AMERICA, FLCA, the lawful owner and holder of the said indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided by the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, and instructed the undersigned to foreclose.

NOW, THEREFORE, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand paid, at the west door of the Courthouse at Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., said property to be sold in bar of the equity of redemption and subject to the lien of all special assessments against it. If the highest bidder cannot pay the bid within a reasonable time to be announced at the sale, the next highest bidder will be deemed the successful bidder.

Lying, and being situate in the 7th Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows; to-wit:

BEGINNING on a point in the centerline of Midyett Road, which point is the northeast corner of Edward Atnipp (Deed Book F-17, Page 206) and the original northwest corner of Ricky Foppiano (Deed Book X-15, Page 370); thence, from the point of beginning, and with the centerline of Midyett Road, North 87 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 23.12 feet to the northeast corner of the herein described tract; thence on new lines through Foppiano and generally with a fence the following calls: South 01 degrees 16 minutes 46 seconds West 337.97 feet; North 79 degrees 50 minutes 43 seconds East 173.30 feet; South 06 degrees 26 minutes 43 seconds East 228.60 feet; South 81 degrees 16 minutes 00 seconds West 222.86 feet to a fence corner located at the southwest corner of the herein described tract; thence, North 00 degrees 54 minutes 00 seconds East 75.58 feet to the southeast corner of Atnipp (Deed Book F-17, Page 206); thence, with the east line of Atnipp, and generally with a fence, the following calls: North 00 degrees 59 minutes 00 seconds East 285.80 feet; North 00 degrees 40 minutes 00 seconds East 205.80 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.246 acres. (Description taken from prior deed of record)

Per Certificate of Survey by Advance Land Surveying, Inc., Gregory Perry, R.L.S. #1999, Henderson, Tennessee, dated October 15, 2003.

It being the same property as that described in a Quitclaim Deed from Ricky Foppiano and wife, Kelly Foppiano to Ricky Foppina, Jr. and wife, Natasha Foppiano, dated November 3, 2003 and of record in Deed Book 4, page 378, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Map 040, Parcel 001.09

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1000 Midyett Rd., Toone, Tennessee 38381, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION, IF ANY.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. Interested parties: None.

Title to said property is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell as Substitute Trustee only and will assign to the purchaser all covenants of warranty contained in said Deed of Trust.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. Said sale may be adjourned to another time or may be postponed to another date by public announcement at the appointed time of sale without readvertisement.

This office is a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

WITNESS my signature, this the 26th day of October, 2017.

KIZER, BONDS, HUGHES & BOWEN, LLC

BY: STEPHEN L. HUGHES

Substitute Trustee

P. O. Box 320

Milan, Tennessee 38358

(731) 686-1198