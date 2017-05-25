NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on August 31, 2006, MIKE RIESSELMAN, unmarried and RHONDA KAY AUSTIN, unmarried, by Deed of Trust of record in Deed of Trust 646, at Page 426, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, conveyed the following described property in trust to secure the payment of a Promissory Note in the original principal amount of One Hundred Two Thousand Five Hundred and 00/100 ($102,500.00) payable to Farm Credit Services of Mid-America, FLCA now known as FARM CREDIT MID-AMERICA, FLCA; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned was appointed Substitute Trustee by FARM CREDIT MID-AMERICA, FLCA, which appointment will be recorded in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee prior to the deed evidencing this sale; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated, and FARM CREDIT MID-AMERICA, FLCA, the lawful owner and holder of the said indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided by the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, and instructed the undersigned to foreclose; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand paid, at the west door of the Courthouse at Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at 12:00 o’clock noon, said property to be sold in bar of the equity of redemption and subject to the lien of all special assessments against it. If the highest bidder cannot pay the bid within twenty-four (24) hours of the sale, the next highest bidder will be deemed the successful bidder.

Lying, and being situate in the City of Bolivar, 1st Civil District, Hardeman County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows; to-wit:

TRACT NO. 1: (Baker home)

In the City of Bolivar on the south side of Market Street, and known as Lot #3 and the whole Lot #1 in Square #2 of the original plat of the Town of Bolivar, and begins at the northeast corner of Lot #4 of Block #2 and on the south side of Market Street; runs thence South 13 poles; thence East 9 poles; thence North 13 poles; thence West along the south margin of Market Street 9 poles to the point of beginning.

TRACT NO. 2: (Lot South of home)

Beginning at the intersection of the south margin of Market Street and the east margin of Water Street thence with same South 3 degrees 21 minutes 39 seconds West 280.5 feet to an iron rod (N) being the northwest corner of the Dorothy Henderson property (Deed Book C-17, Page 394) and the intersection of the south margin of Lafayette Street (undeveloped); thence with same South 86 degrees 38 minutes 21 seconds East 152.37 feet to an iron rod (N) being the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING and the northwest corner of Lot No. 3, Square 1, shown on the original plat of the Town of Bolivar herein described; thence continuing with said margin South 86 degrees 38 minutes 21 seconds East 148.5 feet to an iron rod (N) set in the west margin of Third Street (undeveloped); thence with same South 3 degrees 21 minutes 39 seconds West 115.5 feet to an iron rod (N) being the northeast corner of the Raymond Blackard property (Deed Book G-14, Page 195); thence with the north boundary line of same North 86 degrees 38 minutes 21 seconds West 148.5 feet to an iron rod (N) being the southeast corner of the Henderson property; thence with the east boundary line of same North 3 degrees 21 minutes 39 seconds East 115.5 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING containing 0.39 acre.

The above description being in accordance with survey and plat by Gene L. Shepard, R.L.S. No. 257, dated March 4, 2003.

TRACT NO. 3: (East end of Lafayette St. and all of Third St.)

Beginning at the intersection of the south margin of Market Street (80 foot right-of-way) and the east margin of the Water Street (66 foot right-of-way) thence with said margin South 3 degrees 21 minutes 39 seconds West 214.5 feet to an iron rod (N) being the southwest corner of the Nancy N. Wilson property (Deed Book C-10, Page 428) and the north margin of Lafayette Street (undeveloped), thence with said margin South 86 degrees 38 minutes 21 seconds East 152.37 feet to an iron rod (O) being the southwest corner of the Austin Baker, Jr., et al. property (Deed Book S-14, Page 105, Parcel No. 7) and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continuing with said margin South 86 degrees 38 minutes 21 seconds East 148.5 feet to an iron rod (O) where said margin intersects the west margin of Third Street 33 foot right-of-way, (undeveloped); thence with same North 3 degrees 21 minutes 39 seconds West 214.5 feet to an iron rod (O) in the south margin of Market Street; thence with same South 86 degrees 38 minutes 21 seconds East 33.0 feet to an iron rod (N) in the east margin of Third Street (undeveloped) also being the northwest corner of the Baker Manufacturing Co. property (Deed Book O7, Page 147, Tract 4); thence with same South 3 degrees 21 minutes 39 seconds West 574.06 feet to a PK nail set in the centerline of McNeal Street (50 foot right-of-way) passing through an iron rod (N) at 511.5 feet, being the Austin Baker, Jr., et al. property (Deed Book S-14, Page 105, Parcel No. 1); thence with center of said street North 77 degrees 16 minutes 00 seconds West 33.45 feet to a CPS set, thence with the west margin of Third Street and the east boundary line of the Raymond Blackard property (Deed Book G-14, Page 195) North 3 degrees 21 minutes 39 seconds East 172.30 feet to an iron rod (N), continuing on with the east boundary line of the Austin Baker, Jr., et al. property 115.5 feet for a total distance of 287.8 feet to an iron rod (N) being the intersection of the south margin of Lafayette Street (undeveloped) and the northeast corner of the Austin Baker, Jr., et al property (Deed Book S-14, Page 105, portion of Parcel No. 8), thence with said margin North 86 degrees 38 minutes 21 seconds West 148.5 feet to an iron rod (N) being Bobby Henderson’s northeast corner; thence with a new division North 3 degrees 21 minutes 39 seconds East 66.0 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING containing 0.657 acre, less 0.019 acre for street right-of-way, leaving a net acreage of 0.638 acre.

The above described property is a portion of Lafayette Street (undeveloped) which is joined on the south by Square No. 1 and on the north by Square No. 2 and shown on the original plat of the Town of Bolivar as found of record in Will Book 1, page 19, at the County Court Clerk’s Office, Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Third Street (undeveloped) is shown on Tax Map 79B, Group “B”, Parcel No. None Shown, at the Assessor’s Office, Hardeman County, Tennessee.

It being the same property shown as Lot No. 4 on a survey and plat by Gene L. Shepherd, Tennessee Registered Land Surveyor No. 257, dated 1/30/03 and s/3/03 respectively.

The width of the undeveloped Third Street has been definitely determined to have been originally platted as 33 feet wide and not 49.5 feet wise as indicated on a plat by Harry M. Bishop dated 6/16/64, which is recorded in Plat Book 1 and 2, page 120, (now Plat Cabinet 1 and 2, Slide 58) in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Bolivar.

It being the same property as that described in a Warranty Deed from Ailene E. Baker and Austin A. Baker, III, as Co-Executors of the Estate of Austin A. Baker, Jr., Anna E. Baker Thompson and Floyd P. Van Booven, Trustee of the Ruth B. Van Booven Trust dated November 17, 1997, and of record in Deed Book 26, page 594, Register’s Office of Gibson County, Tennessee.

All three (3) Tracts: Map 079B, Group B, Parcel 003.00

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 216 Market St. E, Bolivar, Tennessee, but such address is not part of the legal description and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION, IF ANY.

Title to said property is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell as Substitute Trustee only and will assign to the purchaser all covenants of warranty contained in said Deed of Trust. Other interested parties: Tennessee Housing Development Agency; Midland Funding, LLC as successor in interest to GE Money Bank/Lowes Consumer; and RAB Performance Recoveries LLC as of Chase Bank USA.

Said sale may be adjourned to another time or may be postponed to another date by public announcement at the appointed time of sale without readvertisement.

This office is a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

WITNESS my signature, this the 10th day of May, 2017.

KIZER, BONDS, HUGHES & BOWEN, PLLC

BY:STEPHEN L. HUGHES

Substitute Trustee

P. O. Box 320

Milan, Tennessee 38358

(731) 686-1198