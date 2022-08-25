NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured by a certain Deed of Trust securing a promissory note, said Deed of Trust being dated July 21, 2021, Julian McTizic to Cathy Frost, Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Trust Deed Book 788, Page 254 filed of record on July 21, 2021 at 11:30 AM to secure an indebtedness to Steven Gregory Johnston, in the amount the amount of Twenty-Five Thousand and 00/100 ($25,000.00) Dollars; and

WHEREAS, the holder of the note, Steven Gregory Johnston has appointed Donald D. Glenn as the Substitute Trustee in Deed of Trust Book 802, Page 813; and

WHEREAS the holder of the note, Steven Gregory Johnston, which is the owner of the debt secured having declared the total indebtedness due, pursuant to said promissory note and trust deed at the option of the same, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust;

NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority in me vested as trustee under said instrument, this is to give notice that I will, on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., proceed to offer for sale and sell at public outcry at the west facing door (facing North Main Street/Hwy 18) of the Hardeman County Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee and to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property, to wit:

Map 79B Group J Parcel 20.00

Beginning at the southwest intersection of Highway 64 (East) and Margin Street; runs thence South 16 degrees West 190 feet with said Margin Street; Thence North 79 degrees West 102 feet, thence North 10 degrees 45 minutes East 200 feet to the south margin of Highway 64; thence South 74 degrees East 115 feet with the south margin of said Highway 64 to the point of beginning. Containing 21,060 square feet.

Being the same property conveyed to Julian McTizic by deed of record in Deed Book 109, Page 611 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

This property is known as 560 Market Street, Bolivar, TN 38008 however this address is not part of the legal description of this property and is provided for notice in accordance with the law only.

All right of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed good, but the undersigned, Trustee, will sell and convey only as Trustee, subject to any prior deeds of trust, real estate taxes, assessments, covenants, easements, restrictions and liens.

Pursuant to T.C.A. § 35-5-104, the following liens or claimed liens of the United States or the State of Tennessee are of record in said Register’s office: None. If necessary, notice of the Trustee’s foreclosure sale has been given to the Internal Revenue Service or the State of Tennessee as provided for in U.S.C. § 7425(b) and/or T.C.A. § 67-1-1433(b)(1) h. If applicable, the sale of this property is subject to any applicable redemption rights held by the United States Internal Revenue Service, as set out in 26 U.S.C. § 7425(d)(1) or the State of Tennessee, as set out in T.C.A. § 67-1-1433(c)(1).

Other interested parties whose interest may be extinguished by this foreclosure are as follows: Americredit Financial Services, Inc., d/b/a GM Financial pursuant to Agreed Order of Judgment of record in Lien Book 24, Page 538 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

For informational purposes: it is believed that Hardeman County taxes are paid through 2021.

The Trustee reserves the right to make oral announcements at the time of the public sale which shall apply to the terms of the sale. If the highest bidder cannot pay the bid in full upon such terms as are announced at the sale, the next highest bidder, at their highest bid, will be deemed the successful bidder. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

The Trustee caused the records check to be done to insure that the borrower is not subject to the Service-Members Civil Relief Act.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Donald D. Glenn

Trustee