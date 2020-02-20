NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on May 5, 2017, CHERTERICA NEAL, by a Deed of Trust of record in Deed of Trust 744, at Page 850, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, conveyed the following described property in trust to secure the payment of a Promissory Note in the original principal amount of Thirty Three Thousand Two Hundred and 96/100 Dollars ($33,200.96), payable to, CENTENNIAL BANK, Successor by Merger to Merchants & Planters Bank; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned was appointed Substitute Trustee by Centennial Bank, which appointment will be recorded in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee prior to the deed evidencing this sale; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated, and CENTENNIAL BANK, the lawful owner and holder of the indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided by the Deed of Trust in accordance with its terms, and instructed the undersigned to foreclose.

NOW, THEREFORE, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand paid, at the west door of the Courthouse at Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., said property to be sold in bar of the equity of redemption and subject to the lien of all special assessments against it. If the highest bidder cannot pay the bid within a reasonable time to be announced at the sale, the next highest bidder will be deemed the successful bidder.

Lying, and being situate in the City of Bolivar, 1st Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows; to-wit:

LOT NO. 12D OF LAKEVIEW SUBDIVISION:

Beginning at an iron (F) in the south margin of Clifft Road being the northeast corner of Lot No. 13D; thence with said margin South 58 degrees 30 minutes West 85 feet to an iron (S), being the true point of beginning and also the northwest corner of Lot No. 13D; thence with the west boundary line of same South 31 degrees 54 minutes East 150 feet to a power pole in the south boundary line of said subdivision; thence with same South 58 degrees 30 minutes West 90 feet to a fence corner, being the southeast corner of Lot No. 11D; thence with the east boundary line of same North 31 degrees 54 minutes West 150 feet to an iron (S) in the south margin of Clifft Street, being the northeast corner of Lot No. 11D; thence with same North 58 degrees 30 minutes East 90 feet to the point of beginning, containing 9,000 square feet.

Being Lot No. 12D of Lakeview Subdivision as shown of record in Plat Cabinet 1 and 2, Page 118, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Subject to Restrictions and Covenants for Section C and D of Lakeview Subdivision as shown of record in Deed Book C-4, Page 331, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Per Certificate of Survey by Gene L. Shepard, R.L.S. #257, Bolivar, Tennessee, dated July 24, 1997.

It being the same property as that described in a Warranty Deed from Damon A. Thomas and wife, Heather D. Thomas, to Cherterica Neal, dated December 10, 2015, and of record in Deed Book 80, at page 656, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Map 080E, Group C, Parcel 004.00

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 649 Clifft St., Bolivar, TN 38008, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION, IF ANY.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. Other interested parties: None.

This property is subject to Restrictions and Covenants for Section C and D of Lakeview Subdivision as shown of record in Deed Book C-4, at Page 331, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Title to said property is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell as Substitute Trustee only and will assign to the purchaser all covenants of warranty contained in said Deed of Trust.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. Said sale may be adjourned to another time or may be postponed to another date by public announcement at the appointed time of sale without readvertisement.

This office is a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

WITNESS my signature, this the 13th day of February, 2020.

KIZER, BONDS, HUGHES & BOWEN, LLC

BY: STEPHEN L. HUGHES

Substitute Trustee

P. O. Box 320

Milan, TN 38358

(731) 686-1198