NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on March 15, 2013, ERNEST POLK, by a Commercial Deed of Trust of record in Deed of Trust 709, at Page 378, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, conveyed the following described property in trust to secure the payment of a Promissory Note in the original principal amount of Forty Two Thousand One Hundred Fifty One and 26/100 Dollars ($42,151.26), payable to CENTENNIAL BANK f/k/a Farmers & Merchants Bank; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned was appointed Substitute Trustee by Centennial Bank, which appointment will be recorded in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee prior to the deed evidencing this sale; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated, and CENTENNIAL BANK, the lawful owner and holder of the indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided by the Deed of Trust in accordance with its terms, and instructed the undersigned to foreclose.

NOW, THEREFORE, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand paid, at the west door of the Courthouse at Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., said property to be sold in bar of the equity of redemption and subject to the lien of all special assessments against it. If the highest bidder cannot pay the bid within a reasonable time to be announced at the sale, the next highest bidder will be deemed the successful bidder.

Lying, and being situate in the City of Bolivar, 1st Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows; to-wit:

BEGINNING at a stake at the intersection of the east line of Elm Street and the north line of Taylor Cove, and runs thence with the north margin of said Taylor Cove 84 feet to a stake; thence North 135 feet to a stake; thence West 84 feet to a stake in the east margin of said Elm Street 135 feet to the point of beginning. (Description taken from prior deed of record)

It being Lot No. 24 of Baker’s Acres Subdivision, as shown by Plat Book 1 & 2, Page 89, in said Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, and Lot No. 20 of Baker’s Acres Subdivision as shown on revised plat of record in Plat Book 1 & 2, Page 131, Register’s Office of Gibson County, Tennessee.

Map 070O, Group E, Parcel 026.00

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 520 Elm St., Bolivar, Tennessee, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION, IF ANY.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. Other interested parties: None.

This property is subject to Subdivision Restrictions, Building Lines and Easements (including 6 foot water easement along the east side of lot) of record on Plat in Plat Book 1 & 2, at Page 89, and Plat Book 1 & 2, at Page 131, in Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Title to said property is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell as Substitute Trustee only and will assign to the purchaser all covenants of warranty contained in said Deed of Trust.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. Said sale may be adjourned to another time or may be postponed to another date by public announcement at the appointed time of sale without readvertisement.

This office is a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

WITNESS my signature, this the 2nd day of January, 2020.

KIZER, BONDS, HUGHES & BOWEN, LLC

BY: STEPHEN L. HUGHES

Substitute Trustee

P. O. Box 320

Milan, Tennessee 38358 (731) 686-1198