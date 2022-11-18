NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE - CLARK 11/17/22

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, Derrick Hoyle executed a Deed of Trust to C. Jerome Teel, Jr, Trustee for the benefit of RBMG, Inc., on June 16, 2000 and recorded on June 27, 2000 in Book 544, Page 256, as Instrument No. 4245, re-recorded on November 7, 2000, in Book 548, Page 613, as Instrument No. 8225, thereafter modified and assumed by Natasha Y. Clark by Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Book 728, Page 494, as Instrument No. 161083 in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of BKPL-EG Holding Trust (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on December 1, 2022, at 2:00 PM at 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008 at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, TN:

BEGINNING at an iron stake as set in the West margin of Water Street, the N.E. corner of Alan Prewitt lot, runs thence West 163 feet with Prewitt’s North line; thence North 100 feet with new division line to South edge of said alley; thence East 163 feet with South edge of said alley to West margin of Water Street; thence South 100 feet with West margin of Water Street to the point of beginning.

Being the same property conveyed to Derrick Hoyle by deed of record in Deed Book C17, Page 223, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Street Address: 525 North Water Street, Bolivar, TN 38008

Parcel Number: 070O A 003.00

Current Owner: Natasha Clark

Other Interested Party(ies):

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

McMichael Taylor Gray LLC

Substitute Trustee

3550 Engineering Drive

Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Office: 404-474-7149

Fax: 404-745-8121

MTG File No.: TN2022-00202

#200680