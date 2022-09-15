NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations described in and secured by a certain Deed of Trust executed by Jessica L. Sanders, an unmarried woman to Andrew C. Rambo, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns, recorded September 19, 2012 in Hardeman County Register’s Office at Book 704 Page 566 as last assigned to JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, and the undersigned having been appointed Successor Trustee by instrument recorded in said Register’s Office, this is notice that the undersigned will on October 11, 2022 at 11:00am local time, at the Hardeman County Courthouse 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash the following property located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, which will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, assessments or easements, liens, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants and any security deeds, mortgages or deeds of trust superior to the Deed of Trust first set out above, any prior liens, and encumbrances of record.

Described property is Point of beginning being a CPS (F) in the center of Verles Road being the southwest corner of the B.H. Reed property (Deed Book X-14, Page 404); thence with the south boundary line of same North 81 degrees 30 minutes East 219.42 feet (passing through an iron (F) at 20.1 feet) to an iron (F) being an interior corner of the L.T. McCarley Estate; thence with a west boundary line of same South 12 degrees 46 minutes East 228.81 feet to an iron (F) being a northeast corner of the Larry Maness property (Deed Book H-16, Page 621); thence with the north boundary line of same South 77 degrees 08 minutes West 250.20 feet to a CPS (F) in the center of Verles Road; thence with the center of same North 5 degrees 29 minutes West 247.53 feet to the point of beginning containing 1.28 acres, less road right- of-way of 0.11 acre, leaving a net acreage of 1.17 acres.

Being the same property conveyed to Jessica L. Sanders by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association by Special Warranty Deed dated September 13, 2012, and of record in Deed Book 62, page 598, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Property Address: 1000 VERLES RD, MEDON, TN 38356

TAX ID: 019 01800 000

Current Owner(s) of Property: Jessica L. Sanders, an unmarried woman

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1000 VERLES RD, MEDON, TN 38356 but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description in the referenced Deed of Trust herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

Other Interested Parties: JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to cancel the sale or adjourn the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of certified bank check made payable to Solomon Baggett, LLC Escrow Account. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Robert J. Solomon

Substitute Trustee

Solomon | Baggett, LLC

3763 Rogers Bridge Road

Duluth, Georgia 30097

(678) 243-2515

Our File No. CMS.0327