NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 22, 2006, executed by WILLIAM D MAJORS conveying certain real property therein described to WESLEY D. TURNER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded March 6, 2006, in Deed Book 639, Page 100; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-3, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-3 who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

LAND SITUATED IN THE 1ST CIVIL DISTRICT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY

DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON, AS FOUND, IN THE S. B. L. OF MARK HAMMONS` PROPERTY AND BEING THE N.W. CORNER OF

EUBANKS, RUNS THENCE S 10 DEGREES 35` W 521.7 FEET TO AN IRON, THENCE N 79 DEGREES 25` W 238.8 FEET TO AN

IRON, THENCE S 9 DEGREES W 181 FEET TO AN IRON IN THE N. B. L. OF MARK HARRIS, THENCE S 83 DEGREES W 41.5

FEET TO AN IRON PIPE, THENCE S 63 DEGREES 30` W 182 FEET IN THE CENTER OF THE OLD MIDDLETON ROAD, THENCE

WITH SAID ROAD N 34 DEGREES 30` W 53 FEET, THENCE NORTH 387 FEET WITH A FENCE TO AN IRON IN A FENCE,

THENCE N 19 DEGREES 10` E 174 FEET WITH FENCE TO AN IRON, THENCE N 42 DEGREES 10` E 152 FEET TO AN IRON IN

THE S. B. L. OF MARK HAMMONS` PROPERTY, THENCE N 86 DEGREES 30` E 424 FEET WITH HAMMONS` S. B. L. TO THE

POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 6.5 ACRES.

PER CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF L. WAYNE YATES, R.L.S. #486, P.O. BOX 6, BOLIVAR, TN 38008, DATED MAY 5, 1992.

Parcel ID: 090-062.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1435 MIDDLETON LOOP, BOLIVAR, TN 38008. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): WILLIAM D MAJORS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

#196378