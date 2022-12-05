NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 26, 2006, executed by EVA CRISP, conveying certain real property therein described to HOLMES, RICH AND SIGLER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded November 7, 2006, in Deed Book 649, Page 284 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, in trust for registered holders of First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-FF18 who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

LAND SITUATED IN HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO-WIT:

TRACT NO. ONE:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON STAKE ON THE WEST SIDE OF MITCHELL STREET, WHICH IS 525 FEET NORTH FROM THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SYCAMORE STREET, AND IS ALSO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT FIVE, AND RUNS NORTH WITH THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE OF MITCHELL STREET 75 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE, IT BEING THE S.E. CORNER OF A LOT OWNED BY JACK F. NUCKOLLS; THENCE WEST WITH THE S.B.L. OF THE SAME 184 FEET TO A STAKE, IT BEING THE N.E. CORNER OF ANOTHER LOT OWNED BY JACK F. NUCKOLLS; RUN THENCE SOUTH WITH THE E.B.L. OF THE SAME 75 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE EAST 184 FEET TO THE BEGINNING.

TRACT NO.TWO:

TRACT 1-MITCHELL TO LEONARD-BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE WEST LINE OF MITCHELL STREET SAID POINT BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LEONARD AND BEING 450 FT. FROM THE NORTH LINE OF SYCAMORE STREET; THENCE (1) SOUTH 00 DEGREES 49`36” EAST WITH THE WEST LINE OF MITCHELL STREET A DISTANCE OF 25 FT; THENCE (2) WEST A DISTANCE OF 184 FT. TO A POINT, THENCE (3) NORTH 00 DEGREES 49`36” WEST A DISTANCE OF 25 FT. TO A POINT, THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LEONARD; THENCE(4) EAST WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF LEONARD A DISTANCE OF 184 FT. TO THE BEGINNING.

Parcel ID: 070O-C-002.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 337 MITCHELL ST, BOLIVAR, TN 38008. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): EVA CRISP

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. #191059

