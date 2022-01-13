NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 6, 2014, executed by JACK BERGLOFF, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B. PITT, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded March 18, 2014, in Deed Book 718, Page 71 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the West Door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

TAX ID NUMBER(S): 129D E 032.00

LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF HARDEMAN IN THE STATE OF TN

BEING LOT NO. 248 OF THE GRAND VALLEY LAKES SUBDIVISION AS PER PLAT OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 21, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY, AND SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS OF SAID SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN THE SAME BOOK AND PAGE AS SHOWN OF ABOVE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JACK BERGLOFF, BY DEED DATED FEBRUARY 14, 2005 OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 14, PAGE 829, IN THE COUNTY CLERK`S OFFICE.

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 730 GRAND VALLEY DR, SAULSBURY, TN 38067

Parcel ID: 129D-E-032.000

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 730 GRAND VALLEY DR, SAULSBURY, TN 38067. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): JACK BERGLOFF

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

#186028

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401