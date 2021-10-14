NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 9, 2017, executed by TANESHIA N DOUGLAS, JAVORIS ROBERTSON, conveying certain real property therein described to EDCO TITLE AND CLOSING SERVICES, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded June 13, 2017, in Deed Book 745, Page 647 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the West Door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY BEING SITUATED IN HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WIT:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN FOUND IN THE EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF BASS AVENUE (50 FEET R.O.W.) A DISTANCE OF 110.44 FEET SOUTHWESTWARDLY, AS MEASURED ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE, FROM ITS TANGENT INTERSECTION WITH THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY FINE OF APPLE COVE (50 FEET RO.W.), SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHWESTERLY CORNER OF LOT 12; THENCE NORTH 03 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 57 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 110.44 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND IN THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID APPLE COVE ; THENCE SOUTH 86 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 26.06 FEET TO A POINT OF CURVATURE, THENCE SOUTHEASTWARDLY ALONG A CURVE TO THE RIGHT HAVING A RADIUS OF 25.00 FEET AND AN ARC LENGTH OF 18.69 FEET TO A POINT OF REVERSE CURVATURE, THENCE SOUTHEASTWARDLY ALONG A CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING A RADIUS OF 50.00 FEET AND AN ARC LENGTH OF 39.88 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT THE NORTHWESTERLY CORNER OF LOT 14; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 13 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF LOT 14 A DISTANCE OF 90.70 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND IN THE NORTHERLY LINE OF LOT 12; THENCE NORTH 86 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE NORTHERLY FINE OF LOT 12 A DISTANCE OF 84.21 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

PER CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY BY JOHN WESLEY ASHWORTH III, R.L.S. #1344, COLLIERVILLE, TN, DATED APRIL 27, 1999.

Parcel ID: 045P-A-013.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 10 APPLE COVE, WHITEVILLE, TN 38075. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): TANESHIA N DOUGLAS, JAVORIS ROBERTSON

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

#183159