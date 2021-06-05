NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 30, 2000, executed by RONALD K LAWLER, LINDA K LAWLER, conveying certain real property therein described to WILLIAM C. FORD, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded July 6, 2000, in Deed Book 544, Page 438 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-3 who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIPE IN THE NORTH MARGIN OF SILERTON ROAD (STATE HIGHWAY 125) AND BEING 25 FEET FROM THE CENTER OF SAID ROAD AND ALSO BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF JAMES STACKS (DEED BOOK F-7, PAGE 448); THENCE WITH THE WEST LINE OF STACKS NORTH 24 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 34 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 298.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF STACKS NORTH 87 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 668.41 FEET TO A FENCE CORNER IN THE EAST LINE OF WESVACO; THENCE WITH THE EAST LINE OF WESVACO AND LUCY ALEXANDER SOUTH 11 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 50 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 292.11 FEET TO THE NORTH MARGIN OF SILERTON ROAD AND BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LUCY ALEXANDER; THENCE WITH THE MARGIN OF SAID ROAD SOUTH 86 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 25 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 318.36 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH THE ARC OF A CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING A RADIUS OF 2237.63 FEET A DISTANCE OF 91.73 FEET TO A POINT BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE ORIGINAL HOUSE LOT OF W.F. KENNEDY AND WIFE; THENCE WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAME NORTH 20 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 245.33 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH A SEVERANCE LINE THROUGH W. F. KENNEDY SOUTH 73 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 42 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 106.52 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 18 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 49.26 FEET TO A PONT; THENCE SOUTH 0 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 51.42 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 18 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 106.55 FEET TO A POINT IN THE NORTH MARGIN OF SILERTON ROAD; THENCE WITH THE MARGIN OF SAID ROAD AND WITH THE ARC OF A CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING A RADIUS OF 2237.63 FEET A DISTANCE OF 53.43 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 3.55 ACRES MORE OR LESS. AS SURVEYED BY C. E. LEWIS, RLS TN CERT. NO. 1380, JACKSON, TENNESSEE ON APRIL 22, 2000. ATTACHED HERETO AND CONVEYED HEREWITH IS A 2001 ANNIVERSARY MOBILE HOME, BEARING SERIAL NUMBER TNFLY27AB55100-AV12.

Parcel ID: 059-004.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 21515 HWY 125 N, BOLIVAR, TN 38008. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): RONALD K LAWLER, LINDA K LAWLER

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

#179999