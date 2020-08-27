NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 16, 2005, executed by LASANDRA FOSTER A/K/A LASANDRA C. POLK JONES, JOHN FOSTER, conveying certain real property therein described to WELSEY D. TURNER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded December 29, 2005, in Deed Book 636, Page 297 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, in trust for registered Holders of Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-1 who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

LOT #8 OF SPRING VIEW SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 113, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE WEST LINE OF HIGHWAY 125 BY-PASS SAID POINT BEING NORTH 08 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 510 FEET FROM THE NORTH LINE OF CAROLE STREET; THENCE 1) NORTH 81 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST WITH LOT 7 A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET; THENCE 2) NORTH 08 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET; THENCE 3) SOUTH 81 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST WITH LOT 8 A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF HIGHWAY 125 BY-PASS; THENCE 4) SOUTH 08 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST WITH THE WEST LINE OF HIGHWAY 125 BY-PASS A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 20,000 SQUARE FEET. PER CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY BY WALTER L. ANDERSON, PE., BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE, DATED JANUARY 16, 1991.

Parcel ID: 079F-D-006.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 600 OLD HIGHWAY 125, BOLIVAR, TN 38008. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): LASANDRA FOSTER A/K/A LASANDRA C. POLK JONES, JOHN FOSTER

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE (TN)

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

In addition this sale shall be subject to the right of redemption by the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425(d)(1) by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in: Book 4, Page 661. Notice of the sale has been given to the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA in accordance with 26 U.S.C. 7425(b).

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

#175366