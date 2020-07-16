NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 7, 2018, executed by CHARLES P. BROWN, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B PITT, JR, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded February 26, 2018, in Deed Book 752, Page 337 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to loanDepot.com, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF HARDEMAN, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: PARCEL 1: BEGINNING AT A STEEL POST IN THE EAST MARGIN OF HIGHWAY #138, BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF JAMES M. REYNOLDS PROPERTY, RUNS THENCE NORTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 51 SECONDS EAST 267 FEET TO A STEEL POST, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID REYNOLDS AND THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF E. F. MURDAUGH PROPERTY, THENCE NORTH 51 DEGREES 36 MINUTES EAST 316 FEET TO A STEEL POST IN THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE OF JOSEPH OVERTON, ET AL, BEING MURDAUGH`S SOUTHEAST CORNER, THENCE WITH THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE OF OVERTON`S PROPERTY THESE CALLS (1) SOUTH 52 DEGREES EAST 236.44 FEET, (2) SOUTH 20 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST 118.8 FEET, (3) SOUTH 17 DEGREES EAST 350.6 FEET (4) SOUTH 22 DEGREES WEST 606.95 FEET TO AN IRON IN THE EAST MARGIN OF HIGHWAY #138, THENCE WITH THE EAST MARGIN OF SAID HIGHWAY NORTH 35 DEGREES WEST 937.8 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 10.76 ACRES. PER CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY BY L. WAYNE YATES, RL.S.#486, BOLIVAR, TN, DATED JANUARY 24, 1989.

Parcel ID: 034-022.02

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1640 HIGHWAY 138, TOONE, TN 38381. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): CHARLES P. BROWN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

