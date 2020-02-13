NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 17, 2006, executed by EARNESTINE BOYD, ARTHUR L BOYD, SHERRY BOYD AKA SHERRY ELAINE BOYD, conveying certain real property therein described to J FRYER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded July 19, 2006, in Deed Book 644, Page 779; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Not In Its Individual Capacity, But Solely In Its Capacity as Owner Trustee of ACM Prime Alamosa 2018 Trust who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN HARDEMAN COUNTY STATE OF TENNESSEE, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK 16 PAGE 15 ID NO. 0791-C-016.00,BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT NO.4-C CRESTWOOD HILLS SUBDIVISION FILED IN PLAT BOOK 1 AND 2 AT PAGE 187. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM ARTHUR L BOYD AND EARNESTINE BOYD HUSBAND AND WIFE TO SHERRY BOYD AND EARNESTINE BOYD DATED 4/14/2005 RECORDED ON 4/15/2005 IN BOOK 16,PAGE 15 IN HARDEMAN COUNTY RECORDS STATE OF TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 079I C 01600 000081

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 105 ELMVIEW, BOLIVAR, TN 38008. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS AT LAW OF EARNESTINE BOYD , ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS AT LAW OF ARTHUR L BOYD

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

WELLS FARGO BANK NA, NORTH STAR CAPITAL ACQUISITION LLC

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

#169587