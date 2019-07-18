NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on August 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse (TN) located in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Bobby R. Vandiver and Pamela A. Vandiver, to David Seivers, State Director, Trustee, as trustee for United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department Of Agriculture on 12th day of November, 1997 in REC Book 512, Page 571 in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee; conducted by Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc., having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, USDA, f/k/a the Farmers Home Administration

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

The point of beginning is a concrete right-of-way marker on the west margin of and 35 feet from the center of Ebenezer Road, this point being approximately 2400 feet north of the intersection of Ebenezer Road and Highway 125 (Silerton Road), from said marker the property runs as follows: (1) South 14 degrees 44 minutes West 157.74 feet with west margin of road to an iron pin; thence (2) west 258.35 feet with Herman Taylor to an iron post; thence (3) north 283.21 feet with Taylor to an iron post; thence (4) North 89 degrees 48 minutes East 328.64 feet with Taylor to an iron post; thence (5) South 12 degrees

53 minutes West 135.3 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.93 acres.

Per certificate of survey by Hugh F. Miller, R.L.S. #310, dated April 26, 1997.

This being the same property conveyed to Bobby R. Vandiver and Pamela A. Vandiver, husband and wife, by deed from Doug Weaver, d/b/a Hardeman Home Builders of record in Deed Book H-16, page 380. Register`s office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Map 059, Parcel 18.01

Street Address: 3700 Ebenezer Road, Toone, TN 38381

Parcel Number: 059-018.01

Current Owner(s) of Property: Bobby R. Vandiver and wife, Pamela A. Vandiver, their heirs and assigns

Other Interested Parties: Capital One Bank

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3700 Ebenezer Road, Toone, TN 38381, but such address is not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

If the United States has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425(b) to be given to the United States has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. § 7425(d)(1).]

If the State of Tennessee has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by § 67-1-1433(b)(1) of the Tennessee Code to be given to the state of Tennessee has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the state of Tennessee to redeem the land as provided for in § 67-1-1433(c)(1) of the Tennessee Code.]

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. The full amount of the winning bid must be remitted by certified funds at the conclusion of the sale.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time prior to delivery of deed to the winning bidder.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc.,

Substitute Trustee

1709 Devonshire Drive Columbia, SC 29204

Phone: 615-265-0443

Fax: 443-815-3931

FileNo: TN201800000128

159878