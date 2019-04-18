NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse (TN) located in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Henry Jacobs, Jr., to Mary Ruth Tackett, State Director, Trustee, as trustee for United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department Of Agriculture on 23rd day of May, 2007 in REC Book 657, Page 463 at Instrument Number 83817, in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee; conducted by Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc., having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, USDA, f/k/a the Farmers Home Administration

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Being Lot No. 840, of the Grand Valley Lakes Subdivision as per amended plat of record in Plat Cabinet B, Page 252, in the Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said property, and subject to the restrictions of said subdivision recorded in the same book and page as shown above, and subject to restrictions of record in Deed Book K-16, Page 216, and amended and restated in Deed Book 23, Page 759,

Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Subject to an easement to U.S.A. of record in Book L-3, Page 601; and reservation of 1/4 of all oil and mineral rights as retained by instrument of record in Book 0-3, Page 418; and a property line agreement with Lucius E. Burch, Jr. and John S. Porter as shown of record in Book N-4, Page 306, all instruments recorded in the Register`s Office of Hardeman

County, Tennessee.

The original Lots 840 and 841 have been combined together.

Map 120L, Group A, Parcel 27.00

Street Address: 980 Gin Pond Drive, Saulsbury, TN 38067

Parcel Number: 120L-A-027.00

Current Owner(s) of Property: Henry M. Jacobs

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 980 Gin Pond Drive, Saulsbury, TN 38067, but such address is not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

If the United States has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425(b) to be given to the United States has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. § 7425(d)(1).]

If the State of Tennessee has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by § 67-1-1433(b)(1) of the Tennessee Code to be given to the state of Tennessee has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the state of Tennessee to redeem the land as provided for in § 67-1-1433(c)(1) of the Tennessee Code.]

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. The full amount of the winning bid must be remitted by certified funds at the conclusion of the sale.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time prior to delivery of deed to the winning bidder.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc.,

Substitute Trustee

1709 Devonshire Drive

Columbia, SC 29204

Phone: 615-265-0443

Fax: 443-815-3931

File No: TN201800000042

155482