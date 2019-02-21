NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse (TN) located in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Clara D. Gibson, to Mary Ruth Tackett, State Director, Trustee, as trustee for United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture on 15th day of March, 2007 in REC Book 654, Page 334 at Instrument Number 81884, in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee; conducted by Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc., having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, USDA, f/k/a the Farmers Home Administration

The following real estate located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

POINT of beginning being an iron found at the intersection of the south margin of Cossar Way (50 feet right of way) and the west margin of Highway No. 18 South (66 feet right of way); thence with said margin South 38 degrees 00 minutes West 300 feet to an IR(N) being the southwest corner of the Doris Williams property (Deed Book C-15, Page 165) and the southeast corner of the property herein described and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continuing with said margin South 38 degrees 00 minutes West 100 feet to an IR(N) being the southeast corner of the Lloyd Bishop property (Deed Book K-10, Page 165); thence with the east boundary line of same North 52 degrees 00 minutes West 250 feet to an IR(N) set in the south boundary line of the Michael Yopp property (Deed Book M-7, Page 173); thence with same North 38 degrees 00 minutes East 100 feet to a large nail in a root being the northwest corner of the Williams property; thence with the same South 52 degrees 00 minutes East 250 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING containing 0.574 acre.

Per certificate of Survey by Gene L. Shepard (RLS #257), Bolivar, Tennessee on February 26, 2007.

This being the same property conveyed to Bernice Hudson by deed of record in Deed Book 4, Page 743, Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Map 107, Parcel 20.03.

Street Address: 8075 Highway 18 South, Hickory Valley, TN 38042

Parcel Number: 107 020.03

Current Owner(s) of Property: Clara D. Gibson and Kurt Jerome Gibson

Other Interested Parties: Cavalry Portfolio Services, LLC as assignee of GE Money Bank/Lowes

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 8075 Highway 18 South, Hickory Valley, TN 38042, but such address is not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

If the United States has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425(b) to be given to the United States has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. § 7425(d)(1).]

If the State of Tennessee has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by § 67-1-1433(b)(1) of the Tennessee Code to be given to the state of Tennessee has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the state of Tennessee to redeem the land as provided for in § 67-1-1433(c)(1) of the Tennessee Code.]

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. The full amount of the winning bid must be remitted by certified funds at the conclusion of the sale.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time prior to delivery of deed to the winning bidder.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc.,

Substitute Trustee

1709 Devonshire Drive Columbia, SC 29204

Phone: 615-265-0443

Fax: 443-815-3931

File No: TN201800000031

BCNS 152381