NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, Lisa C. Cross, an unmarried woman by Deed of Trust (the “Deed of Trust”), dated March 16, 2004 and of record in Deed Book 604, Page 688, Register’s Office of Hardeman , County, Tennessee, conveyed to Arnold M. Weiss, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) described in the Deed of Trust, which Note was payable to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for America’s Wholesale Lender, as last transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon, F/K/A The Bank of New York as trustee for the benefit of the certificateholders of CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certifiecates, Series 2004-5 by assignment recorded in Deed Book 706, Page 348 in the Register’s Office in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and

WHEREAS, the said Arnold M. Weiss, Trustee, is unable to act as Trustee under the Deed of Trust, and Mantenn, LLC has been duly appointed Substitute Trustee by the owner and holder of the Note and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note; and

WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Note has demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of the indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust. The notice requirements of T.C.A. §35-5-117 have been satisfied.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Mantenn, LLC, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty, and authority vested in and conferred by the Deed of Trust, will on Friday, June 15, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. at the West Door of the Hardeman County Courthouse in Bolivar, Tennessee will be sold to the highest call bidder for cash free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Bolivar County, Tennessee, described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the South line of Carole Street said point being 680 feet West of the East line of Middleton Cutoff Road; thence South 05 degrees 07 minutes 54 seconds West a distance of 226.47 feet to the South line of the subdivision; thence South 89 degrees 23 minutes 46 seconds West a distance of 100.46 feet; thence North 05 degrees 07 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 237.52 feet to the South line of Carole Street; thence around a curve to the left with centerline radius of 163.05 feet and delta angle of an arc length of 16.62 feet; thence South 84 degrees 52 minutes 06 seconds East a distance of 83.38 feet to the beginning, containing 23,144 square feet. See Plat Book 3, Page 130, Register’s Office, Hardeman County, Tennessee. Being the same property conveyed to Lisa C. Cross b Quitclaim Deed from Gregory B. Cross dated February 28, 1997, of record in Book B15, Page 663, Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee.

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 145 Carole Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, but if such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Owner of Property: Lisa C. Cross, an unmarried woman

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Publication Dates: May 24, 2018, May 31, 2018 and June 7, 2018

Mantenn, LLC, Substitute Trustee

Richard B. Maner, P.C.

5775 Glenridge Dr., Bldg D, Ste 100

Atlanta, Georgia 30328

(404) 252-6385

