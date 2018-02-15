NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 26, 2005, executed by AMOS GOSS, TOPEKA GOSS, conveying certain real property therein described to STEVEN C. HORNSBY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded July 28, 2005, in Deed Book 629, Page 109; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 1, 2018 at 01:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, located in Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:BEING LOT NO. N943 OF GRAND VALLEY LAKES SUBDIVISION AS PER AMENDED PLAT OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, PLAT CABINET A, PAGE 254, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY, AND SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS OF THE SAID SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN THE SAME BOOK AND PAGE AS SHOWN ABOVE AND SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK K-16, PAGE 216, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE. LOTS NO. N943 AND LOT NO. N944 OF GRAND VALLEY LAKES SUBDIVISION WERE COMBINED INTO ONE LOT WHICH IS NOW DESIGNATED AS LOT NO. N943 PER AMENDED PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET A, PAGE 254, SLIDE A-108, FILED AUGUST 11, 1999, AT 9:30 AM., BY THADIUS L. MORGAN AND WIFE, DOROTHY H. MORGAN, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE. Parcel ID: 120E E 03500 000PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 20 FAIRWAY CIRCLE, SAULSBURY, TN 38067. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): AMOS GOSS, TOPEKA GOSSOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINAThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #131056 02/01/2018, 02/08/2018, 02/15/2018