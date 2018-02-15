NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 30, 2007, executed by ESTELL P. MULLINS, conveying certain real property therein described to MARCUS D JIMERSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded February 5, 2007, in Deed Book 653, Page 64; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 1, 2018 at 01:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, located in Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY, SITUATED, LYING AND BEING IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT, COUNTY OF HARDEMAN, STATE OF TENNESSEE, TO-WIT: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, APPROXIMATELY TWO MILES EAST OF GRAND JUNCTION, AND ABOUT 450 FEET SOUTH OF HIGHWAY NO. 57, AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A STAKE, JOHNNIE B. HUDSONS NORTH EAST CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 435 1/2 FEET TO A STAKE ALONG THE NORTH MARGIN OF OLD STAKE LINE ROAD; THENCE 102 FEET ALONG MARGIN OF OLD STATE LINE ROAD, IN A SOUTH-EASTERLY DIRECTION, TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTH 435 1/2 FEET TO A STAKE, RAWLS AND MILLER RESIDUE; THENCE 102 FEET IN A NORTH-WESTERLY DIRECTION TO THE BEGINNING. Parcel ID: 166C B 03400 000000PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 110 PEARL COVE, GRAND JUNCTION, TN 38039. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS AT LAW of ESTELL MULLINS , Annie Mullins, Christopher Mullins, Jimmy Mullins, Mark Mullins, Shenise WoodsOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: STATE FARM FIRE AND CASUALTY COMPANYThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street,

Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #130664 02/01/2018, 02/08/2018, 02/15/2018