NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 18, 2006, executed by EDWARD J. LAMBERT AND MONICA LAMBERT, conveying certain real property therein described to CARTER STANFILL AND ASSOCIATES, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded December 27, 2006, in Deed Book 651, Page 141; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, As Trustee, On Behalf Of The Holders Of The Home Equity Asset Trust 2007-2 Home Equity Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-2 who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 2, 2017 at 01:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Hardeman County Courthouse, located in Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit: TRACT II: 2370 KING ROAD, MEDON, TENNESSEE. BEGINNING AT A P.K. NAIL SET IN THE CENTERLINE OF SWINK ROAD, WHICH POINT IS LOCATED NORTH 37 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST 147.35 FEET ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF SWINK ROAD FROM P.K. NAILS, 1 AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF MARJORIE LOONEY AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK C15, PAGE 265, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE, FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND WITH THE CENTERLINE OF SWINK ROAD, NORTH 37 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST 356.08 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF JAMES HARRIS AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK D8, PAGE 500, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE; THENCE, WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF HARRIS, SOUTH 80 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 444.60 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE ON A NEW LINE THROUGH MELTON, SOUTH 46 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 43 SECONDS WEST 307.31 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.25 ACRES. AS SURVEYED BY REASONS ENGINEERING AND ASSOCIATES, INC., ON MAY 4, 1999. Parcel ID: 005 00106 000

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2370 KING RD, MEDON, TN 38356. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): EDWARD J. LAMBERT AND MONICA LAMBERT

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as certificate Trustee on behalf of BOSCO Credit II Trust Series 2010-1The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #124375