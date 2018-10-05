Notice of Special Called Meeting of the Bolivar City Council

Notice is hereby given that the Mayor and the City Council of the City of Bolivar will meet in special called session Monday, May 21, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St., Bolivar, Tennessee. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant (LPRF) for the Hatchie River Park and Nature Center. The public is invited and welcome to attend.