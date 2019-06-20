Notice of Settlement
Public Notice is hereby given that the Contractor has applied for and the Owner is considering Final Payment in the matter of the following public construction contract.
Project:
TCAT Whiteville
Entrance Improvements
SBC No. 166/000-04-2013Y5
Contractor:
Barger Construction Company
23134 Hwy 22 No
Yuma, TN 38390
Owner:
Tennessee Board of Regents
1 Bridgestone Park
Nashville, TN 37214
Designer:
braganza design
2029 Peabody Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
Designer Contact Person:
Chris Norton, AIA
901-458-7600
cnorton@braganza-arch.com
This advertisement is to give notice that the Designer has certified the Contractor’s application for final payment so that the Owner may make final payment. Anyone harboring a claim relative to the Contract or the Work should file notice of their claim with the Designer within thirty (30) days of the publication of this notice.