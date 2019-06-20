Home

Notice of Settlement

Thu, 06/20/2019 - 10:38 Bolivar1

Public Notice is hereby given that the Contractor has applied for and the Owner is considering Final Payment in the matter of the following public construction contract.
Project:
TCAT Whiteville
Entrance Improvements
SBC No. 166/000-04-2013Y5

Contractor:
Barger Construction Company
23134 Hwy 22 No
Yuma, TN 38390

Owner:
Tennessee Board of Regents
1 Bridgestone Park
Nashville, TN 37214

Designer:
braganza design
2029 Peabody Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104

Designer Contact Person:
Chris Norton, AIA
901-458-7600
cnorton@braganza-arch.com

This advertisement is to give notice that the Designer has certified the Contractor’s application for final payment so that the Owner may make final payment. Anyone harboring a claim relative to the Contract or the Work should file notice of their claim with the Designer within thirty (30) days of the publication of this notice.

