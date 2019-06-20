Notice of Settlement

Public Notice is hereby given that the Contractor has applied for and the Owner is considering Final Payment in the matter of the following public construction contract.

Project:

TCAT Whiteville

Entrance Improvements

SBC No. 166/000-04-2013Y5

Contractor:

Barger Construction Company

23134 Hwy 22 No

Yuma, TN 38390

Owner:

Tennessee Board of Regents

1 Bridgestone Park

Nashville, TN 37214

Designer:

braganza design

2029 Peabody Avenue

Memphis, TN 38104

Designer Contact Person:

Chris Norton, AIA

901-458-7600

cnorton@braganza-arch.com

This advertisement is to give notice that the Designer has certified the Contractor’s application for final payment so that the Owner may make final payment. Anyone harboring a claim relative to the Contract or the Work should file notice of their claim with the Designer within thirty (30) days of the publication of this notice.