NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS CITY OF WHITEVILLE, TN

The City of Whiteville will conduct a public meeting where the citizens are encouraged to attend and discuss community parks and recreation. This is a great opportunity for the citizens of Whiteville. This public meeting can provide the foundation for a community development program for parks designed to enhance the quality of life with every citizen. It is imperative that the citizens take part in these meetings.

The City of Whiteville will conduct public meetings on:

March 20, 2018 @ 5:30 p.m.

All meetings will be held at the Whiteville Community Center. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the City’s intent to submit an application to the State of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for a Local Parks and Recreation Grant (LPRF) or Recreational Trail Program Grant (RTP) and to solicit input from the citizens regarding recreational needs within the City.

The public is urged to attend. Whiteville, Tennessee does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap or national origin. The meeting place is handicap accessible. If you need special accommodations please contact Mayor Aubrey Phillips at 731-254-8523 prior to each of the above stated times.

Mayor Aubrey Phillips