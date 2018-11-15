NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE

The City of Bolivar will conduct a series of public meetings where the citizens are encouraged to attend and discuss community parks and recreation. This is a great opportunity for the citizens of Bolivar. These public meetings can provide the foundation for a community development program for parks designed to enhance the quality of life with every citizen. It is imperative that the citizens take part in these meetings.

Bolivar will conduct public meetings on:

November 26, 2018 at 2 p.m.

December 3, 2018 at 2 p.m.

December 10, 2018 at 2 p.m.

All meetings will be at the Bolivar Municipal Building located at 211 North Washington St., Bolivar, TN 38008.

The purpose of these meetings is to discuss the City’s intent to submit an application to the State of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for a Local Parks and Recreation Grant (LPRF) and to solicit input from the citizens regarding recreational needs within the city.

The public is urged to attend. Bolivar, Tennessee does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap or national origin. The meeting place is handicap accessible.

Any person needing special accommodations should contact Mayor McTizic (731) 658-2020 prior to each of the above stated times.

Mayor McTizic