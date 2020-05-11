NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS

The City of Middleton will hold two Public Meetings to provide information on the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation’s Recreation Education Services Parks and Recreation Grants and the City’s plan to apply for this funding. Citizens are encouraged to attend and comment on proposed project.

Attend the In-Person Public Meeting at Middleton City Hall Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM.

Attend the In-Person Public Meeting at Middleton City Hall Friday, November 13, 2020 at 4:30 PM.

The Middleton City Hall is located at 300 S. Main St.

Face coverings will be required for attendance and physical distancing will be followed during meeting.

Persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations should contact City Hall at (731) 376-8409. The City of Middleton does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability.

Jackie Cox, Mayor