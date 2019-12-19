NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING CITY OF GRAND JUNCTION

Establishing Local Preferences for

Selection of a Project for a

CDBG Project

DATE: Monday, January 6, 2020

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

PLACE: Grand Junction City Hall

29 East Main Street

Grand Junction, Tennessee 38329

A public meeting will be held for the purpose of soliciting citizen’s comments concerning local preferences for the selection of an application for a FY 2020 Small Cities Block Grant (CDBG) project. The City of Grand Junction will be considering the submission of an application to the State of Tennessee, Department of Economic and Community Development for a FY 2020 CDBG project. This public hearing will discuss the program guidelines, the amounts of available funds, the types of eligible projects, and the community’s responsibility in the application process. Grand Junction’s governing body is seeking comments from the public in order to determine priorities for the use of funds to be requested.

All area citizens are encouraged to attend.

The City of Grand Junction does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap or national origin.

City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. Persons with special needs who wish to attend should contact City Hall by calling (731) 852-2034 to make any necessary arrangements which may be needed prior to the time and date of the meeting indicated above.

Mayor Curtis Lane