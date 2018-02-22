NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING CITY OF GRAND JUNCTION

There will be a public meeting on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at Grand Junction City Hall. City Hall is located at 150 Tippah Street. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the 2016 Small Cities Block Grant CDBG project the City has completed. This public hearing will inform the citizens regarding the program guidelines, the amount of funds used for the project, the type of project completed, and the benefit received by the community. The City’s governing body is seeking comments from the public. All area citizens are encouraged to attend and comment on the project completed.

The City of Grand Junction does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, or national origin. Grand Junction City Hall is handicap accessible. Any person needing special accommodations should contact Town Hall at (731) 764-2871.

Mayor Curtis Lane

City of Grand Junction