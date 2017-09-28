NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Hardeman County, Tennessee, an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer, and planning consultant, A2H, Inc. are pleased to announce the dates and times of two Parks and Recreation Master Plan community input meetings.
The process of developing a Parks and Recreation Master Plan will include an existing conditions survey and needs assessment, community input meetings and public surveys designed to identify the park system needs and the priorities of the community. The public is encouraged to participate in this exciting and important planning project. The input received from the community will support the preparation of a Parks and Recreation Master Plan that will guide the revitalization and enhancement of the public park system amenities and recreation opportunities for many years to come.
The community input meetings are open to the public and anyone with an interest is invited to attend. Refreshments will be provided.
Meeting #1
When: Thursday, October 19, 2017 – noon to 1 pm
Where: Middleton, TN – Community Center
400 S. Main St.
Middleton, TN 38052
Meeting #2
When: Thursday, October 19, 2017 – 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm
Where: Bolivar City Hall – Community Room
211 N. Washington St.
Bolivar, TN 38008
Persons with a disability, who require aids or services to participate at the meeting, may contact Linda Earnest (Middleton, TN) or Shelia Dellinger (Bolivar, TN) at the following email or phone number no less than ten (10) days prior to the date of the meeting.
Meeting #1 - Middleton, TN – Linda Earnest
Email: cityofmidd@comcast.net
Phone: (731) 376-8409
Meeting #2 - Bolivar, TN – Shelia Dellinger
Email: shelia.dellinger.cityofbolivar@gmail.com
Phone: (731) 658-2020
Anyone with questions regarding this meeting should contact:
A2H, Inc.
3009 Davies Plantation Road
Lakeland, TN 38002
(901) 372-0404