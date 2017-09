Notice is hereby given pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 6-58-106 of a second public hearing to be held at the Toone Town hall on Tuesday, the 10th day of October 2017 at 7 p.m. regarding the proposed Town of Toone Urban Growth Boundary amendment.

A copy of the aforementioned can be viewed at the Toone Town Hall, Tues, Wed and Thurs 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Joseph Jones,

Town Mayor