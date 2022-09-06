NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF BOLIVAR

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Bolivar Board of Mayor and Councilmen on the proposed Ordinances:

An Ordinance to Establish Open Burning Permit Regulations; and

An Ordinance to Amend Title 8, Chapter 1, Section 8-102 of the Bolivar Municipal Code: to Allow Bolivar Beer Board to Vote on Special Event Permits

Said Hearing will take place at the regularly scheduled Bolivar City Council Meeting on June 13, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. at the Bolivar Municipal Building. Any interested party is invited to attend. Said proposed ordinances is available for public review in the Mayor’s Office, Bolivar Municipal Building, 211 N. Washington Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008.