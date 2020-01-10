NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF BOLIVAR

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Bolivar Board of Mayor and Councilmen on the proposed Ordinances:

An Ordinance to Amend Title 1 Chapter 2 of the Bolivar Municipal Code to Establish the Salary of the Mayor

An Ordinance to Amend Title 1 Chapter 1 of the Bolivar Municipal Code to Establish the Salary of the Council Members of the City of Bolivar

Said hearing will be held pursuant to the provisions of Section 13-7-203, Tennessee Code Annotated and will take place at the regular scheduled City Council Meeting on October 12, 2020, at 6:00 P.M. at the Bolivar Municipal Building.

Any interested party is invited to appear before the Board and be heard in objection or in favor of the adoption thereof. Said proposed ordinance is available for public examination in the Mayor’s Office, Bolivar Municipal Building, 211 N. Washington Street, Bolivar, TN 38008.