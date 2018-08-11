NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

There will be a public meeting on November 20, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Hornsby City Hall, 23225 US Hwy 64, Hornsby, Tennessee. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the city’s intent to submit an application for a FY2019 Community Development Block Grant identifying community needs and how CDBG funds can be used.

The public is urged to attend. Hornsby does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap or national origin. The meeting place is handicap accessible.

Any person needing special accommodations should contact Mayor Mack Carter Jr. (731) 658-6188 prior to the above stated time.

Mayor Mack Carter Jr