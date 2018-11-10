NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Close-Out Hearing for 2016 CDBG Façade Project

DATE: Monday, October 22, 2018

TIME: 2:00 p.m.

PLACE: Bolivar City Hall, 211 N. Washington St. Bolivar, TN

A public hearing will be held for the purpose of informing citizens of the 2016 CDBG façade project that has been completed in Bolivar, TN. The City of Bolivar submitted an application to the State of TN, Dept. of Economic and Community Development for the funds to complete the 2016 Community Development Block Grant facade project for improvements to the Luez Theatre. This public hearing will inform the citizens regarding the program guidelines, the amount of funds used and how they were used, the type of project, and the benefit received by the community. Bolivar’s governing body is seeking comments from the public. All area citizens are encouraged to attend. The Bolivar City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. Persons with special needs who wish to attend should contact the office of the Mayor to make any necessary arrangements which may be needed prior to the time and date of the meeting indicated above.

Mayor Julian McTizic

City of Bolivar